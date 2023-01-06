SkyView
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sporting event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.(KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.”

He continued, writing that the student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event.”

Salzman said staff immediately began rendering medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. However, she did not survive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

Hughes’ death comes amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

