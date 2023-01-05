Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to four milt-animal cruelty cases in eight days.

On Dec. 8, deputies said six dogs were removed from a home on Captain Guy Street in Clinton after deputies saw their ribs and spines protruding, no access to drinkable water or water at all and no access to shelter in freezing temperatures.

Bernard Mason was arrested and charged with four counts of violating humane animal care ordinance, two counts of violating tethering ordinance, ill treatment of animals (torture), ill treatment of animals (overworking) and six counts of no proof of rabies vaccinations.

6 dogs removed from Captain Guy Street in Clinton (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 1, 11 dogs were removed from a home on Old Oak Tree Road in Waterloo after deputies noticed puppies living in feces and filth and one adult dog appearing to be emaciated with ribs showing.

Rhonda Denise Davis was arrested and charged with 4 counts of violating humane animal care ordinance and no proof of rabies vaccination. Michael Zane Rish was arrested and charged with 4 counts of violating humane animal care ordinance.

11 dogs removed from Old Oak Tree Road in Waterloo. (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

On Jan. 3, one adult dog and three puppies were removed from a home on Coleman Street in Laurens after deputies saw them covered in fleas with no access to water or milk from the mother dog. Adult dog was chained to a tree on a too short tether and appeared to be underweight.

Jamarcus Mantrell Jennings and Benita Lashay Jennings were both issued citations for violating humane animal care and tethering ordinances.

Deputies said on Jan. 5, a vulnerable adult, 11 dogs and three cats were removed from a home on Cumble Road in Fountain Inn after officials saw them living in feces, urine, and filth. The entire home was cluttered and overall deplorable.

Kenni Echols Darnell was arrested and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, no proof of rabies vaccination, and multiple counts of violating humane animal care ordinance.

“These incidents are beyond unbelievable,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “The despicable conditions and actions are absolutely criminal. The intentional acts of these offenders are life threatening to both vulnerable people and animals involved. There needs to be severe consequences to match this criminal activity.”

The sheriff said the shelter was beyond capacity prior to these four incidents.

