SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man waving around a pocket knife in the Walmart on Two Notch Road.

According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 2 p.m.

Witnesses in the Walmart told deputies the man was waving the pocket knife around in the self-checkout area.

Prior to deputies arriving at the scene, individuals in the store tried to calm and subdue the man.

When deputies did arrive on the scene, RCSD’s Crisis Intervention Team assessed the man and decided to take him to a local hospital for an evaluation.

At the moment no charges have been filed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
Man waves around knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
Deputies investigating the death of two victims found in Clarendon County apartment.
Clarendon County deputies investigating shooting after finding two dead bodies in apartment
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
State lawmakers respond to SC Supreme Court’s ruling on Fetal Heartbeat Act
(Left to right) Rhonda Denise Davis, Bernard Mason, Michael Zane Rish and Kenni Echols Darnell.
Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.