Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident in Rembert.(Generic Image)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the victims had minor injuries, but the other two victims had serious injuries and required serious medical attention.

No one has been charged in relation to the shooting at this time but the incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis stated that all the individuals involved know each other and this was an isolated incident.

