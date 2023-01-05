State lawmakers respond to SC Supreme Court’s ruling on Fetal Heartbeat Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State lawmakers released statements in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act.

The ruling said the law violates constitutional rights to privacy, “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time” for a woman to know she is pregnant and “take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

Some state lawmakers do not agree with the ruling.

Governor McMaster made the following statement:

“Our State Supreme Court has found a right in our Constitution which was never intended by the people of South Carolina. With this opinion, the Court has clearly exceeded its authority. The people have spoken through their elected representatives multiple times on this issue. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to correct this error.”

South Carolina House Democrats Leader Todd Rutherford said:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Republican’s extreme abortion ban is a major victory for women’s freedom in South Carolina,” Rutherford said. “As the court stated, this law was unreasonable and an invasion of privacy - something Democrats have said all along. We stood against this bill at every turn at the State House and will continue to fight against every attempt to restrict a woman’s control over her own body. If Republicans choose to continue this war on women - knowing the court’s position - they are deliberately wasting taxpayer dollars and time, because there are pressing issues facing our state that cannot afford to be sidelined.”

Congressman Ralph Norman released the following statement on Thursday afternoon.

“South Carolina’s Supreme Court decision deeming the Heartbeat Bill unconstitutional is deeply disappointing. South Carolinians have made their voices clear that we should protect life in its most vulnerable state, and I hope the South Carolina Legislature and Governor McMaster will explore ways to lawfully reinstate this important pro-life legislation. I have faith this will only be a brief step backward in our ongoing efforts to protect life.”

Thursday’s ruling is the latest step in a lengthy legal battle that began in 2022 after the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade’s legal precedent that protected abortion access.

“We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court’s ruling,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “We’re working with the Governor’s office and legislature to review all our available options moving forward.”

