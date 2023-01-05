SkyView
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group organization

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dealing with grief isn’t easy for anyone. The loss of a partner can be overwhelming and lonely.

A local organization “Widows in Need” aims to create a support system with resources for those who have lost a spouse.

For more information, click here.

