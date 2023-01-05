Soda City Live: Unveiling of historical marker on campus of the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina, the USC Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Historic Columbia will be dedicating a historical marker at the USC Horseshoe in honor of USC during reconstruction.

The unveiling will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. on the Horseshow of USC’s campus in the west end near the 900 block of Sumter Street.

