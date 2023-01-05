Soda City Live: American Red Cross Blood Drive at Brooklyn Pizza in Irmo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is National Blood Donor Month. In partnership with the NFL, the American Red Cross will be entering donors from the whole month to win tickets to the Superbowl.

Former Minor League Baseball player and owner of Brooklyn Express Pizza Joints in Irmo is hosting a blood drive, and those who participate will be entered to win.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, January 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooklyn Pizza in Irmo

For an appointment call 1-800-RED-Cross.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.