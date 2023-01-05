SkyView
Soda City Live: American Red Cross Blood Drive at Brooklyn Pizza in Irmo

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - January is National Blood Donor Month. In partnership with the NFL, the American Red Cross will be entering donors from the whole month to win tickets to the Superbowl.

Former Minor League Baseball player and owner of Brooklyn Express Pizza Joints in Irmo is hosting a blood drive, and those who participate will be entered to win.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, January 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooklyn Pizza in Irmo

For an appointment call 1-800-RED-Cross.

