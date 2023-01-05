SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: African-American alumni chapter of Newberry College to host first black-tie gala

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry College’s African American alumni chapter is gearing up to host its first-ever black-tie gala.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 donations will also be accepted.

African-American alumni chapter of Newberry College to host first black-tie gala
African-American alumni chapter of Newberry College to host first black-tie gala(African-American alumni chapter of Newberry College)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

Soda City Live: Newberry College inaugural black-tie gala
Soda City Live: Newberry College inaugural black-tie gala
Unveiling of historical marker on the campus of the University of South Carolina
Soda City Live: Unveiling of historical marker on campus of the University of South Carolina
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group
Soda City Live: Widows in Need support group organization