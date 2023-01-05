Soda City Live: African-American alumni chapter of Newberry College to host first black-tie gala

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry College’s African American alumni chapter is gearing up to host its first-ever black-tie gala.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 donations will also be accepted.

