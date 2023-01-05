SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Supreme Court strikes down six week abortion ban, cites privacy concerns in law

The South Carolina Supreme Court
The South Carolina Supreme Court(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a 3-2 vote the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six week abortion ban.

The ruling said the law violates constitutional rights to privacy, “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time” for a woman to know she is pregnant and “take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

Thursday’s ruling is the latest step in a lengthy legal battle that began in 2022 after the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade’s legal precedent that protected abortion access.

RELATED COVERAGE

The full ruling can be read below.

28127 by Nevin Smith on Scribd

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. acknowledges the...
City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans
The Eagles are bringing 'Hotel California' to Columbia
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
Arguments begin to determine S.C. electric chair, firing squad legality
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sunshine but cooler temperatures on the way