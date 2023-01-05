SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive

A man was found in a yard with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.
A man was found in a yard with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.(FOX5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body.

Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Upon deputies’ arrival, a man was found in a yard with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and officials believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands

Latest News

Brian DeQuincey Newman
“He was well-respected in the law community” Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman remember his legacy
Duyon R. Wilson was arrested in connection to the December shooting in the Latimor Manor...
Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting
Outgoing Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman sits for an interview in her office in...
Retiring state superintendent Spearman shares her outlook on the future of education in SC
Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel (left) filed a lawsuit against Raymond Moody...
Brittanee Drexel’s mother files lawsuit against confessed killer