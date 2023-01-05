RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body.

Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Upon deputies’ arrival, a man was found in a yard with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and officials believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

