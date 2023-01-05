One killed in single-vehicle collision on I-20 in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on I-20 Eastbound near the 71-mile marker.

The collision occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

According to the SCHP, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on I-20 when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck the median barrier concrete wall, came back onto the road, and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision.

