SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One killed in single-vehicle collision on I-20 in Richland County

The collision occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.
The collision occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.(Generic Image)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on I-20 Eastbound near the 71-mile marker.

The collision occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

According to the SCHP, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on I-20 when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck the median barrier concrete wall, came back onto the road, and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder morning lows come with a calm weather pattern
Soda City Live: Blood drive for National Donor Month
Soda City Live: Blood drive for National Donor Month
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
Man waves around knife at Two Notch Road Walmart