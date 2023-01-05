SkyView
One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County

One person is dead after a collision on I-95 in Clarendon County.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAREDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on I-95 Northbound near the 122-mile marker.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 4, approximately 2.8 miles north of Manning, SC.

The driver of a 2018 BMW Sedan was north on I-95 when the driver traveled off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The collision is currently being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

