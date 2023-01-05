SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

OCEARCH: 8 foot, nearly 400 pound white shark pinged near Myrtle Beach

The Sand Castle South in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Sand Castle South in Myrtle Beach, S.C.(PRNewswire)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-foot, 395 pound white shark was pinged near a South Carolina beach this week.

OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, reported the juvenile male shark Tuesday just before 8 a.m. about 50 miles off Myrtle Beach.

The shark was named by OCEARCH’s community in honor of Jekyll Island, Georgia near where he was first tagged on Dec. 9.

Jekyll is the 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

You can continue to track the shark’s movements here.

MORE NEWS: Upstate high school students build tiny home that is now up for auction

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
Man waves around knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
Deputies investigating the death of two victims found in Clarendon County apartment.
Clarendon County deputies investigating shooting after finding two dead bodies in apartment
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
State lawmakers respond to SC Supreme Court’s ruling on Fetal Heartbeat Act
(Left to right) Rhonda Denise Davis, Bernard Mason, Michael Zane Rish and Kenni Echols Darnell.
Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.