SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New documents filed as officials prepare for Murdaugh murder trial

A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New motions and orders were recently filed as officials continue to prepare for Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial which is set to begin in just over two weeks.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son Paul at the family’s property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Order of non-disclosure of juror information

On December 28, 2022, the Court of General Sessions Fourteenth Judicial Circuit issued an order prohibiting anyone to release any identifying information about the jurors summoned to the trial. According to officials, the information prohibited includes name, address, employment and more.

Officials said the order was issued because of the nature of the case. They added that all jurors will be identified by a number during the trial.

Exclusion of polygraph evidence

On December 28, 2022, The state filed a motion asking the court to exclude any evidence from polygraph tests taken by Murday saying they cause a “high risk of mistrial.”

The motion states that if the defense wants to use evidence from the polygraph test, the judge must hold an “in-camera review” to view and review the evidence before it is admitted.

Evidence from Murdaugh’s alleged financial and fraud crimes

On December 19, 2022, Murdaugh’s defense team responded to a previous motion from the state asking the court to allow evidence from Murdaugh’s other alleged crimes.

The defense argued that admitting any evidence from these other cases could “mislead and confuse” the jury. They added that the jury is trying to decide whether Murdaugh killed his wife and son, not whether he committed any other crimes.

In response, the state argued that the defense team was trying to hide factors that could show that Murdaugh had motive for the killings.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, four tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

SC Housing’s oversight includes two inspections at these types of properties every three years.
SC Housing’s oversight of Colony Apartments includes inspections to ensure compliance with federal guidelines
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after cardiac...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
The body of 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine was found in a bin behind the Camden West Inn on New...
Cause of death still unknown for woman in bin
Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers