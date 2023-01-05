New documents filed as officials prepare for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New motions and orders were recently filed as officials continue to prepare for Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial which is set to begin in just over two weeks.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son Paul at the family’s property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Order of non-disclosure of juror information

On December 28, 2022, the Court of General Sessions Fourteenth Judicial Circuit issued an order prohibiting anyone to release any identifying information about the jurors summoned to the trial. According to officials, the information prohibited includes name, address, employment and more.

Officials said the order was issued because of the nature of the case. They added that all jurors will be identified by a number during the trial.

Exclusion of polygraph evidence

On December 28, 2022, The state filed a motion asking the court to exclude any evidence from polygraph tests taken by Murday saying they cause a “high risk of mistrial.”

The motion states that if the defense wants to use evidence from the polygraph test, the judge must hold an “in-camera review” to view and review the evidence before it is admitted.

Evidence from Murdaugh’s alleged financial and fraud crimes

On December 19, 2022, Murdaugh’s defense team responded to a previous motion from the state asking the court to allow evidence from Murdaugh’s other alleged crimes.

The defense argued that admitting any evidence from these other cases could “mislead and confuse” the jury. They added that the jury is trying to decide whether Murdaugh killed his wife and son, not whether he committed any other crimes.

In response, the state argued that the defense team was trying to hide factors that could show that Murdaugh had motive for the killings.

