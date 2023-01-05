Lee County deputies searching for suspect who assaulted elderly woman

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation.

Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to an elderly woman’s home which is three miles outside of the city limits of Bishopville on December 26, 2022.

Deputies say they were responding to reports of a male gaining entry to the elderly woman’s home and while inside her assaulted her.

The victim stated the suspect grabbed her around her neck and started choking her.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office tracking dogs were at the scene but were unable to determine the direction the suspect left in.

EMS also arrived on the scene to treat the woman for her injuries before she was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the victim, the suspect is described as tall, thin build, with light brown skin, and a mustache, and was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the man in the composite sketch is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 484-5353.

