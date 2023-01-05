SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lee County deputies searching for suspect who assaulted elderly woman

Lee County deputies are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly woman in her...
Lee County deputies are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly woman in her home.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation.

Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to an elderly woman’s home which is three miles outside of the city limits of Bishopville on December 26, 2022.

Deputies say they were responding to reports of a male gaining entry to the elderly woman’s home and while inside her assaulted her.

The victim stated the suspect grabbed her around her neck and started choking her.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office tracking dogs were at the scene but were unable to determine the direction the suspect left in.

EMS also arrived on the scene to treat the woman for her injuries before she was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the victim, the suspect is described as tall, thin build, with light brown skin, and a mustache, and was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the man in the composite sketch is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 484-5353.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands

Latest News

One person is dead after a collision on I-95 in Clarendon County.
One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident in Rembert.
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
A special election to fill a city council seat
Special election to fill city council seat
Flowers were placed at District 4 Councilman Joe Taylor Jr seat during a council meeting after...
Columbia city council meets for first time since Joe Taylor’s passing, authorizes special election