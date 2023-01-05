“He was well-respected in the law community” Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman remember his legacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman are remembering his legacy.

Sources confirmed that Newman died last night at just 40 years old. The former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.

Brian Newman was well-known in the law community. Many of his friends tell WIS they’re still in disbelief. One even told WIS he just spoke with Newman over the phone moments before he died.

“I didn’t know it was the last time I was going to speak with him and had I known there were a lot of things I wish I would’ve said,” said Seth Rose.

District 72 State House Representative Seth Rose says he last spoke with Newman around noon on Tuesday.

“It’s a lesson. You just don’t know what tomorrow brings,” the Representative said.

Rose called Newman his best friend. He says they first met while in law school at USC. They played on the intramural basketball team together, and their friendship blossomed from there.

Representative Rose says, “He had a great sense of humor, great smile, you can tell, as I’ve gotten to know Brian over the years, you’ve never seen him lose his cool, raise his voice, he was just a genuinely kind person. One that the world needs more.”

“Just all around a really kind person. Just one of those people, you know you would say genuine people, the real deal,” said Columbia attorney, Tameika Isaac Devine.

Devine served alongside Newman during his time on the city’s council. Newman was first elected at the age of 26 in 2010. Making him the youngest person to serve on the council. He was then re-elected to a full council term in 2012 and would hold that position in 2015.

Devine says, “When you meet him there were no errors, no pretenses or anything. Just a really genuine person. You knew that he was very caring, a calm spirit, and he would really light up a room.”

Aside from his time on the city’s council, Newman was also well-known for his law practice. He started as a prosecutor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Newman practiced law in both Columbia and Atlanta, but he was most well-known for his passion to serve.

“He was part of the leadership of that movement to really push Columbia from being good to being great,” said Antjuan Seawright, a friend of Newman.

And while he had his prominent moments there was some controversy when he was arrested for failure to file and pay state income taxes. His law license was suspended back in 2016, but he was given the green light to get his license back in 2018.

Seaworth says, “I think attorney Newman’s behavior will write his eulogy, and I think that most people will agree that his life was well lived.”

“He was well respected in the legal community, and he’s the type of person that you would want your children to grow up to be,” said Representative Rose.

Newman also came from a prominent family who served in both law and civil rights. His father Clifton Newman, and sister Jocelyn Newman are both state court circuit judges.

No funeral arrangements have been made public as of yet and it is still unconfirmed how Newman died.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.