FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder morning lows come with a calm weather pattern

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After our terrific Thursday, cooler conditions will ease into the region for Friday with some upper 30s in the morning and highs around 60 during the afternoon. Dry and seasonable weather will then hold steady into the weekend!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Some across our region should see colder lows tonight into tomorrow morning, in the upper 30s
  • Cooler highs will be the result for Friday, but won’t be too bad. Highs will average around 60 from tomorrow through the weekend
  • Saturday is slightly on pace to be the warmest day out of this dry stretch
  • Rain chances hold off until Monday, but still look to remain isolated

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Today was an incredible weather day with plentiful sunshine, but changes are in the forecast regarding a drop in temperatures

With clear skies tonight, we’ll see lows dropping into the 30s by the time you wake up for Friday morning

High for Friday and Saturday are on pace to remain around 60 and the low 60s respectively thanks to plentiful sunshine

Clouds on the increase for Sunday will likely result in highs taking a slight step back to the upper 50s

The weekend stays dry, but you can be on the lookout for spotty showers on Monday & Tuesday

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Skies clear with temperatures falling to around 40 or just below

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs around 60 degrees

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and seasonable with highs in the low 60s

Sunday: Clouds increase with highs falling just short of 60

Monday: A few spotty showers with highs around 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Likely highs in the upper 50s

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

