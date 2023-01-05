Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click the link here.

Organizers said each stop on the tour will feature ‘Hotel California’ and be accompanied by an orchestra and choir followed by a full set of the band’s biggest hits. The show in Columbia will kick off at 8 p.m.

