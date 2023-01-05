SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting

Duyon R. Wilson was arrested in connection to the December shooting in the Latimor Manor...
Duyon R. Wilson was arrested in connection to the December shooting in the Latimor Manor Apartments parking lot.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month.

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates Wilson shot the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments on December 16, 2022.

CPD believes an altercation/argument from earlier that evening is the cause of the shooting taking place.

RELATED STORY: Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured

Latest News

Outgoing Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman sits for an interview in her office in...
Retiring state superintendent Spearman shares her outlook on the future of education in SC
Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel (left) filed a lawsuit against Raymond Moody...
Brittanee Drexel’s mother files lawsuit against confessed killer
Former city councilmember Brian Newman dies
Former city councilmember Brian Newman dies
WIS 6-6:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Spearman's outlook on future of education in South Carolina