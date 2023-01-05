Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month.

According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates Wilson shot the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments on December 16, 2022.

CPD believes an altercation/argument from earlier that evening is the cause of the shooting taking place.

