Clarendon County deputies investigating shooting after finding two dead bodies in apartment

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from Clarendon County and officers from Manning Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Westwood Apartments.

According to officials, when deputies and officers arrived on the scene, multiple witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots come from an apartment in the complex.

Deputies say contact with the occupants of the apartment was attempted but only the cries of a small child could be heard.

Deputies then decided to into the home and when they entered, deputies found two deceased victims in the living room and a small child near one of the bodies.

Officials say the child was not harmed but was still checked out by EMS at the scene.

The victims are 32-year-old Dezmond A. Mitchell & 25-year-old Nakita Monet Baxter of Manning.

Witnesses at the scene also told investigators moments before they heard the shots, they also heard arguing coming from the apartment.

The incident is currently still under investigation by the Claredon County Sheriff’s Office.

