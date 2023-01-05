City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St.

Save The Date!!



35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Ceremony on January 16 at 4 p.m. at MLK Park, 2300 Green St.#WeAreColumbia #MLKDay2023 pic.twitter.com/YOU6stYVZX — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) January 5, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.