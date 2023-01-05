SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash Wednesday around 4:30 p.m....
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators determined the UPS truck was driving down a neighborhood street when the driver lost control, struck a parked vehicle, then struck a utility pole, and finally crashed into a house.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The UPS driver, who was identified as a 37-year-old woman, was cited for careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, deputies said. She was processed for DWI but tested under the legal limit, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the crash caused $30,000 in damage to the house, $15,000 in damage to the parked vehicle, $3,500 in damage to the utility pole and $10,000 in damage to the UPS truck.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

Latest News

Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalemate still holds back choice of a new speaker