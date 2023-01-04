SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘We need more like her’: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg named Wednesday "Mabel Magwood Crosborne Day" in honor of her 102nd birthday.
By Patrick Phillips and Ann McGill
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor has named Wednesday in honor of a Charleston resident and South Carolina native who is celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Mabel Magwood Crosborne was born on Jan. 4, 1921, and grew up in Ravenel.

She attended the Avery Institute in Charleston and worked as a cosmetologist and home health nurse.

She eventually moved to Charleston and has been an active member of the Fourth Baptist Church for more than 40 years.

To this day, the mayor’s proclamation states, she still assists with the setup of the church’s altar every First Sunday.

“Despite the numerous awards, accolades and recognitions received over the years, Mabel Magwood Crosborne holds that her greatest accomplishment is as a devoted mother to her three children,” the proclamation states.

Tecklenburg says we need more people like Crosborne in order to better our communities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured