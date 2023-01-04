VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, possible tornado touchdown under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Storms rolled through the Midlands Wednesday and left damage behind. Over a dozen alerts for thunderstorms and tornado watches took place from around 9 a.m. until the afternoon.

Residents reported damage in South Congaree and in Lexington County a possible tornado touchdown is under investigation. A video captured hail and the sounds of the storm as it passed over.

Emergency Management officials said a potential touchdown took place near Old Orangeburg Rd. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the touchdown as of writing. Preliminary damage reports from the NWS include downed trees and damage to buildings.

I-20 experienced flooding during and after the storms Wednesday, with SCDOT reporting the flooding at around 11:57 a.m.

⚠ WEATHER UPDATE: (as of 1 p.m.)

Emergency Management officials have confirmed a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Rd. and Platt Springs Rd. earlier this morning. Officials are also seeing reports of downed trees and powerlines and flooding across Lexington County. (1/2) — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) January 4, 2023

If you need to report storm damage or flooding, call your local law enforcement's non-emergency line. Please only call 9-1-1 in the event of a life-threatening emergency. (2/2) — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) January 4, 2023

