VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, possible tornado touchdown under investigation

Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Storms rolled through the Midlands Wednesday and left damage behind. Over a dozen alerts for thunderstorms and tornado watches took place from around 9 a.m. until the afternoon.

Residents reported damage in South Congaree and in Lexington County a possible tornado touchdown is under investigation. A video captured hail and the sounds of the storm as it passed over.

Emergency Management officials said a potential touchdown took place near Old Orangeburg Rd. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the touchdown as of writing. Preliminary damage reports from the NWS include downed trees and damage to buildings.

I-20 experienced flooding during and after the storms Wednesday, with SCDOT reporting the flooding at around 11:57 a.m.

