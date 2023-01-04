SkyView
Upstate health clinic reopens after water pipe burst

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This time last week, staff members at Carolina Family Services, a health clinic in Greenville, were cleaning out their office after freezing temperatures resulted in a pipe burst.  This caused flooding throughout the entire office building, which ultimately forced the clinic to close the doors.

Now the clinic is back open for patients again. Even though there’s still repair work in progress, the clinic is making quick progress. Carolina Family Services says it was the community who played a big part in their bounce back.

“It was not the Christmas present everyone had anticipated,” said Courtney Weber, the Clinical Program Assistant at Carolina Family Services.

After returning to the office after Christmas day— a flood of water met Carolina Family Services staff at the door.

“It really looked like a firehose had gone off in here. Just like all the water damage that was on the floors and having to go into each of these doctors and therapists rooms and see what toys or therapy machines were damaged” Weber said.

The pediatric and family mental health clinic lost furniture, medical equipment, therapeutic toys and even an exam room.

“In that week. the amount of support that we did get was just truly heartwarming” said Weber.

On Monday, Weber and her co-workers were able to return to the office thanks to volunteer work. Free plumbing from Brother’s Plumbing and a free HVAC system from Ruiz Services.

“Services are being provided here but as you can kind of hear in the background, we have a lot of construction going on in the building still just helping us get back up to speed and get back up to where we were before the pipes burst” Weber said.

While many patients are back in the office, they’re still offering telemedicine to others until the rest of the work is done.

“We are really looking for continued support with the community right now because we are not done putting the building back together,” said Weber.

If you can donate your time or money you can reach Carolina Family Services on their Facebook page or website.

