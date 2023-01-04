SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Twin who lost sister in Upstate car crash raises thousands to combat drunk driving, keep her memory alive

Freshmen Mallory Stokes (L) and Devyn Royce (R) were involved in a collision along SC-295 in...
Freshmen Mallory Stokes (L) and Devyn Royce (R) were involved in a collision along SC-295 in Spartanburg County on February 7, 2020 that claimed the lives of their friends and fellow softball players, Mia Stokes and Grace Revels. The four girls played for USC Union.(USC Union)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2021, Mallory Stokes started the Mia Stokes Foundation after her twin sister, Mia, was killed in a car crash.

It was almost three years ago, on February 7th, that Mallory lost her twin sister in a car accident in Spartanburg County. An accused drunk driver crashed into the car with four friends inside.

Mallory and her softball teammate Devyn Royce survived, while her twin Mia, and another teammate, Grace Revels, didn’t make it.

“I mean it’s tough, I mean survivor’s guilt is still huge. Like why her, not me?” said Mallory.

One year later, Mallory was making sweatshirts, hats and other gear marked with Mia’s own handwriting to keep Mia’s ‘God goal’ of spreading the word of Jesus alive and to give back to the community.

Mallory and Matt Stokes talk about their sister Mia's strong faith after her unexpected death.
Mallory and Matt Stokes talk about their sister Mia's strong faith after her unexpected death.(WBTV)

She’s raised $94,000 so far, with every penny going towards an organization Mia cared about, or a cause, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, that works to avoid a similar situation.

Most recently, Mallory raised nearly $10,000 over New Year’s to give out Uber and Lyft gift cards to encourage a safe ride home.

“It would be real easy for her to just give up and stay at the house and not really do anything,” said Mia’s brother Matt Stokes.

“But she’s kind of taken this dark time and make this a really bright spot for everybody in the house.”

“It means so much to us that people love her enough or care enough to help us make an impact in some way,” added Mallory.

Th family said the trial has been pushed back five times and still doesn’t have a set date.

While they wait, Mallory plans to release more shirts.

If you are interested, you can find her merchandise and more of Mia’s story here.

MORE NEWS: Pickens County Council welcomes new members, looks ahead to big issues

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured

Latest News

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine slated to take command again
John Tanner is being charged with grand larceny and domestic violence, third-degree.
Cayce police searching for suspect after domestic dispute with the mother of his children
In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 photo medicated High Chew edibles are shown on display and...
S.C. sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning among kids
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old