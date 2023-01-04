Soda City Live: Turn your negatives into positives with a positive workbook

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maybe you’ve said to yourself that you want to change for the better this year, but you don’t know where to start.

Local author Shateia Stewart created a “self-awareness” workbook called “The Cupa Tieaa” that contains 87 bad habits along with 87 ways to replace them with good ones.

Helping you to work towards a “new you” beyond 2023. Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.