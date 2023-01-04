SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Turn your negatives into positives with a positive workbook

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maybe you’ve said to yourself that you want to change for the better this year, but you don’t know where to start.

Local author Shateia Stewart created a “self-awareness” workbook called “The Cupa Tieaa” that contains 87 bad habits along with 87 ways to replace them with good ones.

Helping you to work towards a “new you” beyond 2023. Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured

Latest News

Soda City Live: Fortis College open house
Soda City Live: Fortis College open house
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
Soda City Live: Veteran writes book detailing time in service
Soda City Live: Veteran writes book detailing time in service
Veteran writes book about navigating PTSD and trauma.
Soda City Live: Veteran Writes Book Detailing time in Service, encourages other vets to share their story