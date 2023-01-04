SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Fortis College open house

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new year could mean new opportunities for you and your family and what better way to start than by investing in your future.

Fortis College will be hosting an open house providing you with an opportunity to apply to the school, get help with financial aid and speak to people directly associated with each program.

The open house will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m. on the campus at 246 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 101.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured

Latest News

Soda City Live: Self-awareness book with eighty-seven bad habits
Soda City Live: Turn your negatives into positives with a positive workbook
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
Soda City Live: Veteran writes book detailing time in service
Soda City Live: Veteran writes book detailing time in service
Veteran writes book about navigating PTSD and trauma.
Soda City Live: Veteran Writes Book Detailing time in Service, encourages other vets to share their story