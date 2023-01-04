Soda City Live: Fortis College open house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new year could mean new opportunities for you and your family and what better way to start than by investing in your future.

Fortis College will be hosting an open house providing you with an opportunity to apply to the school, get help with financial aid and speak to people directly associated with each program.

The open house will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m. on the campus at 246 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 101.

