Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday.

The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.

The Jamison Fire Department provided assistance on the call. Firefighters initially used high-stream water to knock down the fire. They then moved into the building to conduct a search for occupants.

The home occupants were located quickly and were found unharmed. Investigators said no injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

