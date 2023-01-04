SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg deputies searching for vehicle in connection with recent trailer thefts

Orangeburg investigators are searching for a vehicle in connection with recent trailer thefts.
Orangeburg investigators are searching for a vehicle in connection with recent trailer thefts.(ORANGEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in searching for a vehicle and the people who were in the vehicle in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in relation to the trailer thefts.

“We’ve had one trailer stolen that was clearly caught on security cameras,” the sheriff said. “With our investigation into that case ongoing, we’ve had a second trailer being taken by a vehicle with the same description.”

Officials said a white 6x10 enclosed trailer was taken from a St. Matthews Road Hotel. Security cameras at the hotel recorded a video that showed the trailer being taken just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

A second trailer was reported stolen around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2 from a Prosperity Drive business. The owners of the trailer described it as a white 7x16 axle enclosed trailer.

“What these thefts have in common is the vehicle thieves used,” Ravenell said. “It’s an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that appears to be used in both incidents.”

If anyone has any information on the thefts, the vehicle, or the suspects, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

Latest News

Weaver encourages task force to ‘think big, think bold’ to address SC teacher shortage
Superintendent-elect Ellen Weaver speaks to the statewide teacher recruitment and retention...
Weaver encourages task force to ‘think big, think bold’ to address SC teacher shortage
Adrian Silva's family wants answers seven years after murder.
7 years later, mother of murdered Richland Co. man still seeking justice
Family seeks answers 7 years after murder