SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘I just don’t think he is the man:’ Rep. Norman suggests congressional outsider become next speaker

Rep. Ralph Norman suggests outsider to become next speaker
Rep. Ralph Norman suggests outsider to become next speaker
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Ralph Norman of the 5th district in SC is one of 20 republicans opposed Kevin McCarthy becoming next House speaker.

Congressman Norman thinks the next speaker should be someone who is dedicated to lowering the national debt and even suggests someone who is not in politics.

In an exclusive interview with evening anchor Justin Dougherty, Congressman Norman said he wants someone who can promise to remain fiscally conservative. He said they need somebody who is not “tied to the Washington Swamp,” and does not need the job.

“I think we’re going to be successful in finding somebody that will and I just don’t think he (McCarthy) is the man,” said Congressman Norman.

In his opinion, the best person for the job should not be in congress. He says electing the next speaker to be someone who is in congress is a risk, but losing the country is even bigger if they don’t fight.

“There is more of a risk we lose our country if we don’t fight now,” said Congressman Norman.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured

Latest News

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Outgoing Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman sits for an interview in her office in...
Spearman reflects on her time as state superintendent as she prepares for retirement
Molly Spearman reflects on time as superintendent
Molly Spearman reflects on time as superintendent
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer