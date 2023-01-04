Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old.

Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.

The former city councilman first served back in 2010. He was re-elected to a full council term in 2012 and would hold the position through 2015. Aside from his service on the city’s council, Newman was also a well-known lawyer in the city of Columbia and in Atlanta. He started his law work as a prosecutor with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tameika Issac Devine is an attorney former Columbia City Councilmember. Devine said of DeQuincey, “Just all around a really kind person. Just one of those people, you know you would say genuine people, the real deal. When you meet him there were no errors, no pretenses, or anything. Just a really genuine person. You knew that he was very caring, a calm spirit, and he would really light up a room.”

Newman came from a background in service and civil rights. His father Clifton Newman and sister Jocelyn Newman are both state court circuit judges.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at the time of writing. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

