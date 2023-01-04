SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian...
FILE PHOTO: Mayor Steve Benjamin joined council members Cameron Runyan, Sam Davis, and Brian DeQuincey Newman in voting.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old.

Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.

The former city councilman first served back in 2010. He was re-elected to a full council term in 2012 and would hold the position through 2015. Aside from his service on the city’s council, Newman was also a well-known lawyer in the city of Columbia and in Atlanta. He started his law work as a prosecutor with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tameika Issac Devine is an attorney former Columbia City Councilmember. Devine said of DeQuincey, “Just all around a really kind person. Just one of those people, you know you would say genuine people, the real deal. When you meet him there were no errors, no pretenses, or anything. Just a really genuine person. You knew that he was very caring, a calm spirit, and he would really light up a room.”

Newman came from a background in service and civil rights. His father Clifton Newman and sister Jocelyn Newman are both state court circuit judges.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at the time of writing. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Johnadrian A. Canty was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left...
Columbia police arrest suspect with connection to shooting incident that left woman injured

Latest News

Steven M Huot is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, arson...
Man arrested after setting house on fire while victims slept
Residents reported seeing strong winds and damage Wednesday.
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, possible tornado touchdown under investigation
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits the Midlands
Rep. Ralph Norman suggests outsider to become next speaker
‘I just don’t think he is the man:’ Rep. Norman suggests congressional outsider become next speaker