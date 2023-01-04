FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine slated to take command again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With an active weather day in the rearview mirror, we now can focus on a return to mainly sunny skies!

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Clouds will rapidly decrease late tonight with lows dropping back to the upper 40s

Highs should get to the upper 60s again tomorrow with mostly sunny skies

Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend with high temps mostly around 60 degrees

Rain chances hold off until a limited return on Monday

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It’s back to some good weather news with a good deal of clearing coming late tonight! Lows will drop back into the upper 40s.

The front that caused our weather issues presses out into the Atlantic, welcoming in Thursday sunshine. Afternoon highs tomorrow should reach the upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

More seasonable weather arrives for the end of the week and into the weekend, but our region will remain dry again for this stretch.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Highs on Friday will mostly be in the upper 50s with lows at night dropping into the 30s by the time you wake up for Saturday morning, so you can easily grab a morning coat again to start out your weekend. This weekend features highs around 60 with sunshine on Saturday and increasing Sunday clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Skies clear out late with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with highs still in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny but much cooler with highs mostly in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and seasonable with highs around 60.

Sunday: Clouds increase with highs around 60 or just a touch above that mark.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.