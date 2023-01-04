SkyView
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing bin.(Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the body found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The body was identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff, who had been missing since March 2022.

The autopsy did not reveal her cause of death and lab work is pending. Also, deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.

RELATED STORY: Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff

RELATED STORY: Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County

