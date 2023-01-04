Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the body found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The body was identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff, who had been missing since March 2022.

The autopsy did not reveal her cause of death and lab work is pending. Also, deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.

