Cayce police searching for suspect after domestic dispute with the mother of his children

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is searching for John Roger Tanner after a domestic violence dispute with the mother of his children.

According to officers, on Dec.17, 2022, Tanner and the mother of his children got into a verbal dispute but Tanner escalated the dispute when he threw her to the ground and dragged her.

Investigators said Tanner, dragged the victim across a concrete portion of the driveway.

After assaulting the victim, he stole her mother’s 2015 Jeep Compass, which was later recovered.

He is being charged with grand larceny and domestic violence, third-degree.

Anyone with information on where Tanner might be is asked to call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers.

