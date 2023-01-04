SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Biden: GOP speaker drama ‘not a good look’ for country

Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary Republican support to gain the speakership position. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said House Republicans’ inability to unify behind a speaker candidate, which has prevented the chamber from beginning its legislative business, is “not a good look” for the country.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of Republicans, “I hope they get their act together.” He declined to say whether he had any choice for the speaker job, adding “I have no idea” who will prevail.

House Republicans’ choice candidate for the job, Kevin McCarthy of California, failed to win the required majority on three ballots Tuesday — the first time in a century a speaker hasn’t been selected on the first ballot. Members-elect are set to return to the chamber on Wednesday for additional balloting.

A speaker is required for the would-be members to be sworn-in and for the chamber’s business to begin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation
If you have any information regarding the incident please use crimesc.com or submit a tip...
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin...
Bengals WR, former Clemson star tackled by Damar Hamlin offers prayers

Latest News

Many health experts believe watching out for new COVID-19 variants will be important in slowing...
Health experts warn that new coronavirus variants may come this year
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, set to be sentenced
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home