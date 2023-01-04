SkyView
7 years later, mother of murdered Richland Co. man still seeking justice

It's been seven years since the murder of Adrian Silva, and the case remains unsolved.
Family seeks answers 7 years after murder.
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been seven years since the murder of Adrian Silva, and the case remains unsolved.

Silva died on Jan. 3, 2016 after being shot on his motorcycle while riding home from a party on Longreen Parkway.

WIS spoke with Silva’s mother, Maudistine Hathaway on Tuesday near the spot where his body was found. Silva’s family put up balloons at the location in his honor.

“Our family needs the closure of what happened to my son. We won’t rest until we get some type of closure or punishment or something for the murderer or murderers that’s still out there that think we’ve forgotten about my son. Which he’ll never be forgotten.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department sent a statement reading:

Over the years, investigators have followed up on various leads which did not result in any arrests for the murder of Mr. Silva. As of today, this case remains unsolved.

Investigators continue to ask that anyone who has information about this incident call RCSD at (803) 576-3000. They may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Deputies did arrest a man for obstructing justice in the case, but the charge wasn’t pursued by prosecutors.

Hathaway is asking for people with knowledge of the situation to speak up.

“Someone knows something, because there is someone out there that does know something. They’re just afraid. I know you’re afraid, I know you’re afraid for your family. But if it was your family, wouldn’t you want somebody to speak out and let them know what you know about the situation?”

