West Columbia police searching for missing man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Officials said police are looking for Simon Manuel Gates, he was last seen by a family member on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Simon is 4′11″ and weighs 140. If you have any information about where Simon could be, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.

