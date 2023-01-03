SkyView
Soda City Live: Veteran Writes Book Detailing time in Service, encourages other vets to share their story

Advice for veterans navigating PTSD and trauma.
Veteran writes book about navigating PTSD and trauma.
Veteran writes book about navigating PTSD and trauma.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is home to several active-duty service men and women and veterans.With bases like Fort Jackson and Shaw Air Force Base, it’s important for the defenders of our nation to not only to be able to depend on various state and national agencies for resources- but to lean on each other for support.

Gene Bennett served time in the United States Marine Corps and the Army Reserves and shares his account of time spent in Baghdad.

He gives advice on how other veterans can navigate PTSD and trauma and encourages them to share their own stories with his book.

For more on Bennett’s book, click here.

