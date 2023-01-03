Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - CPR is a lifesaving skill and you never know when the time will come that you will need it.

Buffalo Bills Football Star Damar Hamlin experienced a medical emergency where CPR was administered to keep him stable.

But you don’t have to be a medical professional or wellness provider to have this skill.

Nursing Unlimited Nurse Aide Training Center provides CPR certification courses for anyone along with courses for those seeking to pursue a career in the health care industry.

If you are interested in learning CPR, you can find more information here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.