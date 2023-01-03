Sixty percent of Colony Apartments units cleared by officials, community partners deliver assistance to tenants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inspections at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia continue this week, as 40 percent of tenants remain under an evacuation order.

Following a murder on the property last Tuesday, tenants told police that they had been living without heat or water for several days over the Christmas holiday.

City leadership then deemed all units unsafe and evacuated all residents.

Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said the exact timeline for when everyone could return home is unclear, but fire marshals are working quickly.

They cleared 119, or 40 percent, of the complex’s nearly 300 units on Friday evening, deeming them free of any safety hazards.

Officials cleared another 20 percent of units over the weekend.

Columbia Police tells WIS that its work on the code enforcement side is now complete.

Data obtained by WIS shows that there were 10 code violations at Colony Apartments over the last year years, mainly having to do with garbage and litter.

Code enforcement officers did not find any significant issues during their inspections last week.

Fire marshal investigators continued their inspections on Monday, checking units for working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, heat, and water.

Jenkins said work to address at least 10 minor gas leaks on the property is also ongoing.

“We wanted to do a thorough check to make sure everything was good,” Jenkins said in an interview Friday.

District 2 Councilman Ed McDowell said there must be accountability across the board to fix the issues plaguing Colony Apartments, from city officials to property management.

“Accountability has to be all-inclusive,” he said. “And if that inclusivity does not involve itself in us sitting at the table, coming up with doable and workable options, resources, we’re going to have the same stuff to come up,” he said. “I’m tired of it, man. And a lot of other citizens in Columbia, we’re tired of it.”

Among the problems that must be addressed is the recent history of crime at the complex.

City leadership plans to meet this week to discuss the next steps, but McDowell said the priority is the safe return of all tenants to their apartments.

Property management, the Monroe Group, has extended hotel vouchers for those residents who are still under an evacuation order.

At lunchtime on Monday, Harvest Hope Food Bank and local nonprofit Serve & Connect teamed up to hand out the essentials to tenants.

Serve & Connect founder Kassy Alia Ray said the idea for the market came together late last week when she reached out to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook about the ongoing crisis at the Colony Apartments and asked how the nonprofit could help.

“We believe that police and community working together can really tackle significant local issues and provide uplifting support,” she said.

When Holbrook told her that food would be among the needs of those returning after nearly a week away from home, Alia Ray called Harvest Hope.

Erinn Rowe, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank, estimated that about 50 volunteers helped pass out items to residents Monday at what she called a “community market.”

“We are here in times of crisis, that’s what Harvest Hope is for, for our vulnerable populations that need us,” she said. “And so this is just a beautiful partnership and marriage of everything that we can do to really help our community become stable.”

The community partners offered things like canned vegetables, pasta, cleaning supplies, baby products, and blankets to tenants.

Tia Harris, who has three young children, called it a “blessing.”

“I’m actually happy, it’s actually a lot of help because I know a lot of us need it,” she said. “Most of our stuff like before we left, we had just went shopping and the fact that stuff gets old fast, we had to throw half of that out. So it was like we basically had it for no reason. So it is helpful that they are out here trying to help us, though.”

Harvest Hope said there are currently no plans to hold another market like this at the complex, but acknowledged that this is a fluid situation and more could be scheduled later in the week.

Rowe said any donations to the food bank or to Serve and Connect will go back into the community for those most in need.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.