SC troopers searching for pickup truck in connection with Lexington County hit and run collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a Ford pickup truck in connection to a Lexington County hit-and-run collision where a person driving a moped died.

Officials said on Monday, January 2, around 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. a black Ford F-150 was traveling south on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road when the truck struck a moped. The driver of the moped died because of the collision.

Troopers are searching for the Ford truck with a model year between 2015-2020. The vehicle may possibly have front-end damage or damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, the truck also could be missing the passenger-side mirror.

If you have any information regarding the truck or know who the vehicle belongs to, you are encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or 1-800-768-1503. You can also submit online here or by downloading the P3 tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.