SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC troopers searching for pickup truck in connection with Lexington County hit and run collision

Troopers searching for Ford F-150 in connection with Lexington County hit-and-run.
SC Troopers searching for Ford F-150 in connection with Lexington County hit-and-run.
SC Troopers searching for Ford F-150 in connection with Lexington County hit-and-run.((SOUTH CAROLINA HIGHWAY PATROL))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a Ford pickup truck in connection to a Lexington County hit-and-run collision where a person driving a moped died.

Officials said on Monday, January 2, around 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. a black Ford F-150 was traveling south on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road when the truck struck a moped. The driver of the moped died because of the collision.

Troopers are searching for the Ford truck with a model year between 2015-2020. The vehicle may possibly have front-end damage or damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, the truck also could be missing the passenger-side mirror.

If you have any information regarding the truck or know who the vehicle belongs to, you are encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or 1-800-768-1503. You can also submit online here or by downloading the P3 tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A person is dead after a collision on Interstate I-20.
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

Latest News

Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
Riverbanks Zoo welcomed a koala joey over the holiday season.
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain on the way for tonight & tomorrow
LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the photo.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation