Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

Man faces multiple charges for role in high speed chase
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.((SUMTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been charged with multiple offenses including driving under a suspended license and driving under the influence.

According to Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, on Sunday, January 1, a silver Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west at a high speed through Highway 378 in Turbeville, a deputy clocked the vehicle going 79 mph.

The deputy then turned around and tried to stop the vehicle for speeding. When the deputy started their sirens, Brown started going at an even higher speed to avoid the deputy.

Witnesses who saw the incident gave statements that said Brown was driving erratically and extremely fast through Turbeville in Clarendon County, where the speed limit is 35 mph.

The deputy then notified dispatch that Brown was not stopping and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was alerted the vehicle was traveling into their area.

The Clarendon County deputy continued to go after Brown in Sumter County, they were then joined by a South Carolina Highway Patrol unit to help in the pursuit.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Davis said Brown avoided deputies by driving through the center grass median. Brown’s vehicle then crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit by Browns’ vehicle suffered major injuries while the passenger died as a result of the collision.

Brown received medical attention from an area hospital and was then moved to the Clarendon County jail.

Sumter County has charged Brown with reckless vehicular homicide, failure to stop for blue lights resulting in a fatality, and failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury.

Brown is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

