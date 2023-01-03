SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but...
Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.(14 News)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A Burger King in Kentucky is considered a total loss after the building was struck by lightning, which then sparked a fire.

A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire started shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

A total of 21 firefighters were called from several departments to battle the fire. Officials said crews were on the scene for about two hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The fire caused substantial damage to the restaurant, fire crews said.
The fire caused substantial damage to the restaurant, fire crews said.(14 News)

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.

Officials did not clarify if anyone was inside the building at the time, though the fire started outside of business hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A person is dead after a collision on Interstate I-20.
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was escorted into court before waiving the right to fight extradition.
Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
Tywene Brown has been arrested for his role in a deadly high-speed chase.
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Rep.-elect Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect