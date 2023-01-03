Lexington Police searching for suspect in stolen check investigation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an alleged check thief.

On Dec. 31, 2022 the woman in the photographs provided by the department allegedly cashed a stolen $3,000 check at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Investigators said she was using a stolen driver’s license and was driving a Ford Explorer.

LPD needs to identify this individual as she is alleged to have cashed a stolen $3,000 check at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on December 31, 2022.



She used a stolen driver's license when cashing the check and was driving a grey Ford Explorer. pic.twitter.com/3BfrEYVypX — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 3, 2023

