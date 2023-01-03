SkyView
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

Riverbanks Zoo welcomed a koala joey over the holiday season.
Riverbanks Zoo welcomed a koala joey over the holiday season.(Riverbanks Zoo)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties.

Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.

Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,” said Thomas K. Stringfellow, president, and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

The zoo said guests can ring in the new year by seeing the babies that have recently arrived. On Dec. 5 a meerkat pup was born and has been exploring the outdoor habitat since shortly before Christmas.

A Koala joey has been poking her head out since Dec. and can be seen clinging to her mom. Starting Jan. 6 the zoo said it will begin taking suggestions for naming the joey online. Updates on the naming process can be found on the zoo’s website and social media pages.

