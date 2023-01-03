FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms possible for our Wednesday Alert Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking ahead, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

A round of rain is on pace to get here late this evening with more showers and storms coming on Wednesday

It will be a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday due to the heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms expected

Heavy rain potential exists along with other storm threats

Cooler conditions will arrive towards the end of the work week with highs taking a step back

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Heads Up for any late travels! This evening the first round of scattered showers and a few storms moves in ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front will then press through our region tomorrow morning and early afternoon producing rain and thunderstorm activity (8AM-3PM).

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday for the possibility storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and very heavy rain up to 2″, but not everyone will get amounts that high. We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day!

The front will push out into the Atlantic welcoming in a good deal of sunshine for Thursday as highs try to stay in the upper 60s.

More seasonable weather arrives for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s with lows at night dropping into the 30s by the time you wake up for Saturday morning. The weekend features highs around 60 with sunshine on Saturday and more clouds for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Areas of rain with patchy fog into tonight with lows in the 60s.

First Alert Wednesday: Periods of rain with a few storms and gusty winds to 40 MPH. High temps will be around 70.

Thursday: Clearing skies as milder air lingers. Highs should get to the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, but much cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine as highs reach levels around 60 degrees.

