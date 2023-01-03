SkyView
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire.

Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.

Hill said it does not appear foul play was involved in the death. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of Burns’ death.

