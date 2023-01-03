SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cooke has career-high 31, No. 1 South Carolina tops Georgia

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, left, shoots over Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson during...
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, left, shoots over Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.((AP Photo/Alex Slitz))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia 68-51 on Monday night.

Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game in single figures. Boston made only one of six shots from the field and had five rebounds.

Cooke, who has scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games, helped fill the scoring void for the Gamecocks. Cooke made four of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws.

No other South Carolina player scored in double figures.

South Carolina (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) took its first lead at 35-33 on Brea Beal’s 3-pointer with 5:44 remaining in the third period. Kierra Fletcher followed with a basket to cap the Gamecocks’ 9-0 run.

South Carolina never trailed again, stretching its lead to double figures in the final period.

UP NEXT

South Carolina continues its SEC schedule at home against Auburn on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray
An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

Latest News

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA...
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee declares NFL Draft
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game...
Dakereon Joyner returning to Gamecocks for 2023 season
Gamecocks wins SEC opener against Texas A&M
Gamecocks start off new year against Georgia, first road matchup against SEC competitor
Jackson leads South Carolina past Eastern Michigan, 74-64
Jackson leads South Carolina past Eastern Michigan, 74-64